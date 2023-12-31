Will Saquon Barkley Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Saquon Barkley was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Giants play the Los Angeles Rams at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. Looking for Barkley's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Looking at season stats, Barkley has run for 877 yards on 217 carries with four touchdowns, averaging 4.0 yards per carry, and has 36 catches (52 targets) for 210 yards.
Saquon Barkley Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Elbow
- No other running back is on the injury list for the Giants.
Week 17 Injury Reports
Giants vs. Rams Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Barkley 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|217
|877
|4
|4.0
|52
|36
|210
|4
Barkley Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|12
|51
|0
|3
|12
|0
|Week 2
|@Cardinals
|17
|63
|1
|6
|29
|1
|Week 6
|@Bills
|24
|93
|0
|4
|5
|0
|Week 7
|Commanders
|21
|77
|0
|3
|41
|1
|Week 8
|Jets
|36
|128
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Raiders
|16
|90
|0
|3
|23
|0
|Week 10
|@Cowboys
|13
|66
|0
|1
|-5
|0
|Week 11
|@Commanders
|14
|83
|0
|4
|57
|2
|Week 12
|Patriots
|12
|46
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 14
|Packers
|20
|86
|2
|3
|15
|0
|Week 15
|@Saints
|9
|14
|0
|2
|23
|0
|Week 16
|@Eagles
|23
|80
|1
|3
|4
|0
