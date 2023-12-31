Saquon Barkley was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Giants play the Los Angeles Rams at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. Looking for Barkley's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Looking at season stats, Barkley has run for 877 yards on 217 carries with four touchdowns, averaging 4.0 yards per carry, and has 36 catches (52 targets) for 210 yards.

Saquon Barkley Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Elbow

No other running back is on the injury list for the Giants.

Week 17 Injury Reports

Giants vs. Rams Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Barkley 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 217 877 4 4.0 52 36 210 4

Barkley Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cowboys 12 51 0 3 12 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 17 63 1 6 29 1 Week 6 @Bills 24 93 0 4 5 0 Week 7 Commanders 21 77 0 3 41 1 Week 8 Jets 36 128 0 3 0 0 Week 9 @Raiders 16 90 0 3 23 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 13 66 0 1 -5 0 Week 11 @Commanders 14 83 0 4 57 2 Week 12 Patriots 12 46 0 1 6 0 Week 14 Packers 20 86 2 3 15 0 Week 15 @Saints 9 14 0 2 23 0 Week 16 @Eagles 23 80 1 3 4 0

