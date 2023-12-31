New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will face a middle-of-the-pack run defense in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are ranked 13th in terms of rushing yards allowed, at 105.7 per game.

Barkley has taken a team-best 217 rushing attempts for 877 total yards (73.1 ypg). He has scored four rushing TDs. Barkley, as a receiver, has 36 catches for 210 yards (17.5 ypg) and four receiving scores.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Barkley and the Giants with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Barkley vs. the Rams

Barkley vs the Rams (since 2021): No games

No games One opposing rusher has put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Rams during the 2023 season.

11 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have not allowed any opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 105.7 rushing yards the Rams allow per contest makes them the 13th-ranked rush defense in the league this season.

The Rams' defense is ranked 10th in the NFL with 11 rushing TDs conceded so far this season.

Watch Giants vs Rams on Fubo!

Saquon Barkley Rushing Props vs. the Rams

Rushing Yards: 64.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Barkley with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Barkley Rushing Insights

Barkley has gone over his rushing yards total in 66.7% of his opportunities (eight of 12 games).

The Giants, who are 31st in NFL play in points scored, have passed 52.3% of the time while running 47.7%.

His team has attempted 404 rushes this season. He's taken 217 of those carries (53.7%).

Barkley has rushed for at least one touchdown three times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

He has eight total touchdowns this season (40.0% of his team's 20 offensive TDs).

He has 33 carries in the red zone (57.9% of his team's 57 red zone rushes).

Saquon Barkley Receiving Props vs the Rams

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-111)

Barkley Receiving Insights

Barkley, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in four of 12 games this season.

Barkley has 11.7% of his team's target share (52 targets on 443 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 52 times, averaging 4.0 yards per target (131st in NFL).

Barkley has had a touchdown catch in three of 12 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

Barkley (five red zone targets) has been targeted 14.7% of the time in the red zone (34 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Barkley's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Eagles 12/25/2023 Week 16 23 ATT / 80 YDS / 1 TD 6 TAR / 3 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 12/17/2023 Week 15 9 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 12/11/2023 Week 14 20 ATT / 86 YDS / 2 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 11/26/2023 Week 12 12 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 11/19/2023 Week 11 14 ATT / 83 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 57 YDS / 2 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.