When Saquon Barkley suits up for the New York Giants in their Week 17 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Barkley will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Saquon Barkley score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

New York's top rusher, Barkley, has carried the ball 217 times for 877 yards (73.1 per game), with four touchdowns.

Barkley also averages 17.5 receiving yards per game, catching 36 passes for 210 yards and four touchdowns.

Barkley has scored a rushing TD in three games, with multiple rushing touchdowns once.

He has grabbed a touchdown pass in three of 12 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Saquon Barkley Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cowboys 12 51 0 3 12 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 17 63 1 6 29 1 Week 6 @Bills 24 93 0 4 5 0 Week 7 Commanders 21 77 0 3 41 1 Week 8 Jets 36 128 0 3 0 0 Week 9 @Raiders 16 90 0 3 23 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 13 66 0 1 -5 0 Week 11 @Commanders 14 83 0 4 57 2 Week 12 Patriots 12 46 0 1 6 0 Week 14 Packers 20 86 2 3 15 0 Week 15 @Saints 9 14 0 2 23 0 Week 16 @Eagles 23 80 1 3 4 0

Rep Saquon Barkley with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.