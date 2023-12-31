Will Saquon Barkley Score a Touchdown Against the Rams in Week 17?
When Saquon Barkley suits up for the New York Giants in their Week 17 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.
Will Saquon Barkley score a touchdown against the Rams?
Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- New York's top rusher, Barkley, has carried the ball 217 times for 877 yards (73.1 per game), with four touchdowns.
- Barkley also averages 17.5 receiving yards per game, catching 36 passes for 210 yards and four touchdowns.
- Barkley has scored a rushing TD in three games, with multiple rushing touchdowns once.
- He has grabbed a touchdown pass in three of 12 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.
Saquon Barkley Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|12
|51
|0
|3
|12
|0
|Week 2
|@Cardinals
|17
|63
|1
|6
|29
|1
|Week 6
|@Bills
|24
|93
|0
|4
|5
|0
|Week 7
|Commanders
|21
|77
|0
|3
|41
|1
|Week 8
|Jets
|36
|128
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Raiders
|16
|90
|0
|3
|23
|0
|Week 10
|@Cowboys
|13
|66
|0
|1
|-5
|0
|Week 11
|@Commanders
|14
|83
|0
|4
|57
|2
|Week 12
|Patriots
|12
|46
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 14
|Packers
|20
|86
|2
|3
|15
|0
|Week 15
|@Saints
|9
|14
|0
|2
|23
|0
|Week 16
|@Eagles
|23
|80
|1
|3
|4
|0
