Spencer Dinwiddie plus his Brooklyn Nets teammates match up versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 110-104 loss against the Wizards, Dinwiddie tallied 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

With prop bets available for Dinwiddie, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.3 13.8 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 4.7 Assists 7.5 6.6 7.2 PRA -- 25 25.7 PR -- 18.4 18.5 3PM 2.5 2.1 1.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Dinwiddie's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spencer Dinwiddie Insights vs. the Thunder

Dinwiddie has taken 11.8 shots per game this season and made 4.7 per game, which account for 12.1% and 10.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Dinwiddie is averaging 6.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.5% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Dinwiddie's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103.6 possessions per game, while his Nets rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.2.

The Thunder concede 112.9 points per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Thunder have given up 45.4 rebounds per game, which puts them 26th in the league.

The Thunder are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 26.9 assists per contest.

Giving up 13.8 made 3-pointers per game, the Thunder are the 23rd-ranked team in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/14/2023 39 16 6 11 0 0 2 1/8/2023 36 21 3 8 1 0 1 12/12/2022 35 20 7 10 4 0 0 10/29/2022 35 20 2 2 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.