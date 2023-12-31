Stefon Diggs did not participate in his most recent practice. The Buffalo Bills' Week 17 matchup against the New England Patriots starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Diggs' stats on this page.

Heading into Week 17, Diggs has 96 receptions for 1070 yards -- 11.1 yards per catch -- and eight receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 145 occasions.

Stefon Diggs Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

The Bills have one other receiver on the injury report this week: Justin Shorter (questionable/hamstring): 0 Rec



Week 17 Injury Reports

Bills vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Diggs 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 145 96 1,070 361 8 11.1

Diggs Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 13 10 102 1 Week 2 Raiders 7 7 66 0 Week 3 @Commanders 12 8 111 0 Week 4 Dolphins 7 6 120 3 Week 5 Jaguars 11 8 121 1 Week 6 Giants 16 10 100 0 Week 7 @Patriots 12 6 58 1 Week 8 Buccaneers 12 9 70 0 Week 9 @Bengals 7 6 86 1 Week 10 Broncos 5 3 34 0 Week 11 Jets 8 4 27 0 Week 12 @Eagles 11 6 74 1 Week 14 @Chiefs 11 4 24 0 Week 15 Cowboys 5 4 48 0 Week 16 @Chargers 8 5 29 0

