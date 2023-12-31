Will Stefon Diggs Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Stefon Diggs did not participate in his most recent practice. The Buffalo Bills' Week 17 matchup against the New England Patriots starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Diggs' stats on this page.
Rep Stefon Diggs and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Heading into Week 17, Diggs has 96 receptions for 1070 yards -- 11.1 yards per catch -- and eight receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 145 occasions.
Keep an eye on Diggs' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Stefon Diggs Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- The Bills have one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Justin Shorter (questionable/hamstring): 0 Rec
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 17 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Marvin Mims
- Click Here for Nick Vannett
- Click Here for Derrick Henry
- Click Here for Danny Gray
- Click Here for D.J. Turner
Bills vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Read More About This Game
- Bills vs. Patriots Betting Tips
- Bills vs. Patriots Predictions
- Bills vs. Patriots Odds
- Stefon Diggs vs. Jabrill Peppers Preview
- Josh Allen vs. Bailey Zappe Preview
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Diggs 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|145
|96
|1,070
|361
|8
|11.1
Diggs Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|13
|10
|102
|1
|Week 2
|Raiders
|7
|7
|66
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|12
|8
|111
|0
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|7
|6
|120
|3
|Week 5
|Jaguars
|11
|8
|121
|1
|Week 6
|Giants
|16
|10
|100
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|12
|6
|58
|1
|Week 8
|Buccaneers
|12
|9
|70
|0
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|7
|6
|86
|1
|Week 10
|Broncos
|5
|3
|34
|0
|Week 11
|Jets
|8
|4
|27
|0
|Week 12
|@Eagles
|11
|6
|74
|1
|Week 14
|@Chiefs
|11
|4
|24
|0
|Week 15
|Cowboys
|5
|4
|48
|0
|Week 16
|@Chargers
|8
|5
|29
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.