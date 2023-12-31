Stefon Diggs will be running routes against the 15th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Buffalo Bills take on the New England Patriots in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Diggs has 96 receptions (while being targeted 145 times) for a team-best 1,070 yards and eight TDs, averaging 71.3 yards per game.

Diggs vs. the Patriots

Diggs vs the Patriots (since 2021): 6 GP / 75 REC YPG / REC TD

6 GP / 75 REC YPG / REC TD New England has allowed three opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

19 players have caught a TD pass against the Patriots this year.

New England has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

Diggs will play against the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this week. The Patriots concede 221.3 passing yards per contest.

The Patriots' defense ranks 10th in the NFL by conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (19 total passing TDs).

Stefon Diggs Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 68.5 (-115)

Diggs Receiving Insights

Diggs, in five of 15 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Diggs has received 28.4% of his team's 511 passing attempts this season (145 targets).

He has 1,070 receiving yards on 145 targets to rank 68th in league play with 7.4 yards per target.

In six of 15 games this season, Diggs has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has eight total touchdowns this season (17.0% of his team's 47 offensive TDs).

With 14 red zone targets, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 23.7% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.

Diggs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chargers 12/23/2023 Week 16 8 TAR / 5 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 12/17/2023 Week 15 5 TAR / 4 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 12/10/2023 Week 14 11 TAR / 4 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/26/2023 Week 12 11 TAR / 6 REC / 74 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 4 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

