Stefon Diggs vs. Jabrill Peppers: Week 17 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Stefon Diggs versus the New England Patriots pass defense and Jabrill Peppers is a matchup to watch in Week 17, when the Bills face the Patriots at Highmark Stadium. We have stats and insights available for you right here.
Bills vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Stefon Diggs Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Patriots
|155.0
|10.3
|11
|46
|10.00
Stefon Diggs vs. Jabrill Peppers Insights
Stefon Diggs & the Bills' Offense
- Stefon Diggs leads his squad with 1,070 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 96 catches (out of 145 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.
- In the air, Buffalo has passed for the ninth-highest amount of yards in the league at 3,655, or 243.7 per game.
- The Bills' scoring average on offense is the sixth-highest in the league, at 26.9 points per game.
- Buffalo averages 34.1 pass attempts per contest this season, placing it 18th in the league.
- In the red zone, the Bills rank 21st in the league in pass attempts, airing it out 59 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 40.7%.
Jabrill Peppers & the Patriots' Defense
- Jabrill Peppers has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 73 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended to his name.
- When it comes to defending the pass, New England is 15th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (3,320) and 11th in passing touchdowns allowed (19).
- This season, the Patriots rank 16th in the NFL in points allowed (21.5 per game) and eighth in total yards allowed (306.1 per game).
- Three players have collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against New England this season.
- 19 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Patriots this season.
Stefon Diggs vs. Jabrill Peppers Advanced Stats
|Stefon Diggs
|Jabrill Peppers
|Rec. Targets
|145
|34
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|96
|7
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|11.1
|23
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|1070
|73
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|71.3
|5.2
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|361
|5.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|14
|1.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|8
|2
|Interceptions
