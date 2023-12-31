Sunday's game features the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1) and the Syracuse Orange (10-1) clashing at JMA Wireless Dome (on December 31) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-69 win for Notre Dame, who is slightly favored based on our model.

Last time out, the Orange won on Thursday 85-43 over Saint Francis (PA).

Syracuse vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Syracuse vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 75, Syracuse 69

Syracuse Schedule Analysis

On November 30 versus the Alabama Crimson Tide, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 29) in our computer rankings, the Orange registered their signature win of the season, a 79-73 victory at home.

The Orange have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (one).

Syracuse has tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one).

Syracuse has seven wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the country.

Syracuse 2023-24 Best Wins

79-73 at home over Alabama (No. 29) on November 30

81-69 over Iowa State (No. 54) on November 25

71-54 over Northern Iowa (No. 170) on November 24

78-71 at home over Cornell (No. 210) on December 18

79-57 at home over Northeastern (No. 285) on December 4

Syracuse Leaders

Dyaisha Fair: 19 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (34-for-85)

19 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (34-for-85) Alaina Rice: 12.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.9 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34)

12.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.9 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34) Alyssa Latham: 10.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 BLK, 57.6 FG%

10.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 BLK, 57.6 FG% Georgia Woolley: 16.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 38.1 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)

16.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 38.1 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46) Kyra Wood: 8.2 PTS, 8 REB, 57.1 FG%

Syracuse Performance Insights

The Orange outscore opponents by 21.7 points per game (scoring 81.1 points per game to rank 26th in college basketball while allowing 59.4 per outing to rank 92nd in college basketball) and have a +239 scoring differential overall.

