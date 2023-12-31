Sunday's ACC schedule includes the Syracuse Orange (8-1) meeting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1) at 2:00 PM ET.

Syracuse vs. Notre Dame Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Syracuse Players to Watch

Dyaisha Fair: 18.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Alaina Rice: 12.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Alyssa Latham: 10.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK

10.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK Kyra Wood: 7.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK

7.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK Georgia Woolley: 14.5 PTS, 6 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Hannah Hidalgo: 23.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 6.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

23.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 6.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Maddy Westbald: 14.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Natalija Marshall: 9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Anna DeWolfe: 9.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Kylee Watson: 8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

