The Syracuse Orange (10-1) take a seven-game win streak into a home contest versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1), winners of nine straight. It begins at 2:00 PM ET (on ACC Network) on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Syracuse Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York TV: ACCN

Syracuse vs. Notre Dame Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Irish's 89.7 points per game are 30.3 more points than the 59.4 the Orange allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 59.4 points, Notre Dame is 9-1.

Syracuse's record is 10-1 when it allows fewer than 89.7 points.

The 81.1 points per game the Orange record are 24.3 more points than the Fighting Irish allow (56.8).

When Syracuse puts up more than 56.8 points, it is 10-1.

Notre Dame has a 9-0 record when allowing fewer than 81.1 points.

The Orange shoot 45.2% from the field, 9.1% higher than the Fighting Irish allow defensively.

The Fighting Irish make 50.3% of their shots from the field, 13.8% higher than the Orange's defensive field-goal percentage.

Syracuse Leaders

Dyaisha Fair: 19.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (34-for-85)

19.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (34-for-85) Alaina Rice: 12.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.9 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34)

12.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.9 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34) Alyssa Latham: 10.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 BLK, 57.6 FG%

10.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 BLK, 57.6 FG% Georgia Woolley: 16.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 38.1 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)

16.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 38.1 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46) Kyra Wood: 8.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 57.1 FG%

Syracuse Schedule