The Oklahoma City Thunder (21-9) are favored (-7.5) to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (15-17) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Paycom Center. The contest airs on BSOK and YES.

Nets vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and YES

BSOK and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Nets vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 122 - Nets 111

Nets vs Thunder Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Thunder (- 7.5)

Thunder (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-11.7)

Thunder (-11.7) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Under (237.5) Computer Predicted Total: 233.0

The Thunder (22-8-0 ATS) have covered the spread 73.3% of the time, 17.1% more often than the Nets (18-14-0) this season.

When the spread is set as 7.5 or more this season, Oklahoma City (5-0) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (100%) than Brooklyn (1-4) does as the underdog (20%).

Oklahoma City's games have gone over the total 60% of the time this season (18 out of 30), which is more often than Brooklyn's games have (17 out of 32).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Thunder are 14-4, while the Nets are 5-14 as moneyline underdogs.

Nets Performance Insights

The Nets are 12th in the league in points scored (115.8 per game) and 20th in points allowed (116.1).

Brooklyn is the third-best team in the league in rebounds per game (46.8) and is ranked 21st in rebounds conceded (44.3).

This season the Nets are ranked 11th in the NBA in assists at 26.3 per game.

In 2023-24, Brooklyn is sixth in the NBA in turnovers committed (12.1 per game) and worst in turnovers forced (11).

At 13.9 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 37.9% from downtown, the Nets are eighth and sixth in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.