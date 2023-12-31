When the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots match up in Week 17 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Trent Sherfield get into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Sherfield will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Trent Sherfield score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Sherfield's stat line shows eight catches for 62 yards. He averages 6.9 yards per game, having been targeted 15 times.

Having played seven games this season, Sherfield has not tallied a TD reception.

Trent Sherfield Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Commanders 3 2 18 0 Week 4 Dolphins 3 2 18 0 Week 5 Jaguars 1 1 3 0 Week 7 @Patriots 1 1 5 0 Week 9 @Bengals 2 1 9 0 Week 12 @Eagles 3 0 0 0 Week 14 @Chiefs 2 1 9 0

Rep Trent Sherfield with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.