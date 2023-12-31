Will Ty Johnson Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Ty Johnson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Buffalo Bills match up against the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. Seeking Johnson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Rep Ty Johnson and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In the running game, Johnson has season stats of 24 rushes for 105 yards and zero TDs, picking up 4.4 yards per carry. He also has six catches on six targets for 53 yards.
Keep an eye on Johnson's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Ty Johnson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Bills.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 17 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Brock Wright
- Click Here for Brandin Cooks
- Click Here for Zach Wilson
- Click Here for Israel Abanikanda
- Click Here for Cedric Tillman
Bills vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Johnson 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|24
|105
|0
|4.4
|6
|6
|53
|1
Johnson Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 10
|Broncos
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Jets
|3
|11
|0
|3
|47
|1
|Week 12
|@Eagles
|6
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Chiefs
|5
|19
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Week 15
|Cowboys
|9
|54
|0
|1
|4
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.