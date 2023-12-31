With the Buffalo Bills taking on the New England Patriots in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Ty Johnson a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Ty Johnson score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Johnson has 105 yards on 24 carries (15 ypg) this season.

Johnson has also caught six passes for 53 yards (7.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Johnson does not have a rushing touchdown in five games.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Ty Johnson Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 10 Broncos 1 2 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Jets 3 11 0 3 47 1 Week 12 @Eagles 6 19 0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Chiefs 5 19 0 2 2 0 Week 15 Cowboys 9 54 0 1 4 0

