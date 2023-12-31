New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor will be up against the Los Angeles Rams and their 22nd-ranked passing defense in Week 17, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Taylor leads New York with 725 passing yards, or 90.6 per game. Taylor has thrown for three touchdowns with one interception this season. Taylor has also helped out via the running game, rushing for 119 rushing yards (14.9 per game) and on 24 carries.

Taylor vs. the Rams

Taylor vs the Rams (since 2021): No games

No games Los Angeles has allowed four opposing players to register 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Rams have given up 12 players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Los Angeles has allowed at least two touchdown passes to six quarterbacks in 2023.

Three players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Rams this season.

Taylor will play against the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this week. The Rams allow 231.3 passing yards per game.

The Rams' defense ranks 24th in the NFL by giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (22 total passing TDs).

Tyrod Taylor Passing Props vs. the Rams

Passing Yards: 197.5 (-115)

197.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-278)

Taylor Passing Insights

Taylor has gone over his passing yards prop total twice this season.

The Giants, who are 31st in NFL play in points scored, have passed 52.3% of the time while running 47.7%.

Taylor averages 6.8 yards per attempt this season (725 yards on 107 attempts).

Taylor has thrown for a touchdown in two of eight games this year, with more than one TD pass once.

He has scored three of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (15.0%).

Taylor accounts for 7.7% of his team's red zone plays, with seven of his total 107 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Tyrod Taylor Rushing Props vs the Rams

Rushing Yards: 23.5 (-111)

Taylor Rushing Insights

Taylor has gone over his rushing yards total two times in three opportunities this season.

Taylor has not found paydirt on the ground this year in eight games.

He has two red zone carries for 3.5% of the team share (his team runs on 62.6% of its plays in the red zone).

Taylor's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Eagles 12/25/2023 Week 16 7-for-16 / 133 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 12/17/2023 Week 15 2-for-4 / 13 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/29/2023 Week 8 4-for-7 / 8 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 33 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/22/2023 Week 7 18-for-29 / 279 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/15/2023 Week 6 24-for-36 / 200 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs

