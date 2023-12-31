The New York Giants and the Los Angeles Rams are set to play in a Week 17 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Tyrod Taylor get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Will Tyrod Taylor score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Taylor has racked up 119 yards (14.9 per game) on 24 carries.

In eight games, Taylor has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Tyrod Taylor Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Cowboys 2 2 6 0 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @49ers 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 9 12 86 0 0 3 14 0 Week 6 @Bills 24 36 200 0 0 5 24 0 Week 7 Commanders 18 29 279 2 0 8 25 0 Week 8 Jets 4 7 8 0 0 5 33 0 Week 15 @Saints 2 4 13 0 0 0 0 0 Week 16 @Eagles 7 16 133 1 1 2 21 0

