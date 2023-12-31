Who has the edge under center when Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (8-7) take on Tyrod Taylor and the New York Giants (5-10) at MetLife Stadium on December 31? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to fare in this matchup, keep reading.

Giants vs. Rams Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

Tyrod Taylor vs. Matthew Stafford Matchup

Tyrod Taylor 2023 Stats Matthew Stafford 8 Games Played 14 61.7% Completion % 62% 725 (90.6) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,648 (260.6) 3 Touchdowns 23 1 Interceptions 9 119 (14.9) Rushing Yards (Per game) 66 (4.7) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Tyrod Taylor Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 197.5 yards

: Over/Under 197.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 0.5 TD

Rams Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Rams have been midde-of-the-pack in points allowed (22.1 per game), ranking 19th in the NFL.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Los Angeles has surrendered 3,469 total passing yards (22nd in NFL) and rank 16th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.5).

Against the run, the Rams have given up 1,586 total rushing yards (13th in NFL) and rank 12th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.1).

Defensively, Los Angeles ranks 15th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 53.5%. In third-down percentage allowed, it is 18th (38.6%).

Matthew Stafford Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 257.5 yards

: Over/Under 257.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Giants Defensive Stats

