Wan'Dale Robinson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Giants' Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Rams begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Robinson's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Heading into Week 17, Robinson has 49 receptions for 385 yards -- 7.9 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown, plus eight carries for 63 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 63 occasions.

Wan'Dale Robinson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Quad

The Giants have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Lawrence Cager (DNP/groin): 4 Rec; 36 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Darren Waller (LP/knee): 42 Rec; 456 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 17 Injury Reports

Giants vs. Rams Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Robinson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 63 49 385 209 1 7.9

Robinson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @49ers 5 4 21 0 Week 4 Seahawks 6 5 40 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 6 5 18 0 Week 6 @Bills 8 8 62 0 Week 7 Commanders 2 1 22 0 Week 8 Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Raiders 5 4 35 1 Week 10 @Cowboys 3 2 6 0 Week 11 @Commanders 4 3 35 0 Week 12 Patriots 5 4 26 0 Week 14 Packers 7 6 79 0 Week 15 @Saints 4 4 25 0 Week 16 @Eagles 7 3 16 0

