New York Giants receiver Wan'Dale Robinson will be up against a mediocre pass defense in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are ranked 22nd in terms of passing yards conceded, at 231.3 per game.

Robinson has a 385-yard campaign on 49 catches with one score so far. He has been targeted on 63 occasions, and averages 29.6 yards.

Robinson vs. the Rams

Robinson vs the Rams (since 2021): No games

No games Los Angeles has given up 100 or more receiving yards to seven opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Rams have surrendered a TD pass to 20 opposing players this year.

Los Angeles has allowed two players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 231.3 passing yards the Rams yield per contest makes them the 22nd-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

So far this year, the Rams have conceded 22 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.5 per game. That ranks 24th in the NFL.

Wan'Dale Robinson Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 33.5 (-118)

Robinson Receiving Insights

Robinson, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in five of 12 games this year.

Robinson has 14.2% of his team's target share (63 targets on 443 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 63 times, averaging 6.1 yards per target (107th in NFL).

In one of 13 games this year, Robinson has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (5.0%).

Robinson has been targeted two times in the red zone (5.9% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts).

Robinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Eagles 12/25/2023 Week 16 7 TAR / 3 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 12/17/2023 Week 15 4 TAR / 4 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 12/11/2023 Week 14 7 TAR / 6 REC / 79 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs

