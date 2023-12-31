With the New York Giants taking on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Wan'Dale Robinson a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Robinson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Wan'Dale Robinson score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Robinson has racked up 385 yards receiving (29.6 per game) and one TD, hauling in 49 throws on 63 targets.

In one of 13 games this year, Robinson has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Wan'Dale Robinson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @49ers 5 4 21 0 Week 4 Seahawks 6 5 40 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 6 5 18 0 Week 6 @Bills 8 8 62 0 Week 7 Commanders 2 1 22 0 Week 8 Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Raiders 5 4 35 1 Week 10 @Cowboys 3 2 6 0 Week 11 @Commanders 4 3 35 0 Week 12 Patriots 5 4 26 0 Week 14 Packers 7 6 79 0 Week 15 @Saints 4 4 25 0 Week 16 @Eagles 7 3 16 0

Rep Wan'Dale Robinson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.