Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks match up versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 3:00 PM ET on Monday.

Last time out, which was on December 30, Brunson posted 28 points and six assists in a 140-126 loss against the Pacers.

With prop bets available for Brunson, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 25.9 28.6 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 5.0 Assists 6.5 6.0 6.8 PRA -- 35.9 40.4 PR -- 29.9 33.6 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.4



Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, he's put up 21.5% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.3 per contest.

He's put up 6.3 threes per game, or 18.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Brunson's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.1 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 21st in possessions per game with 101.2.

Defensively, the Timberwolves are No. 1 in the NBA, conceding 107.4 points per contest.

On the boards, the Timberwolves have allowed 40.6 rebounds per game, which is best in the NBA.

The Timberwolves give up 24.5 assists per contest, fourth-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Timberwolves have given up 11 makes per game, third in the league.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 36 25 4 6 3 0 0

