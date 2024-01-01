Julius Randle plus his New York Knicks teammates take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 3:00 PM ET on Monday.

Randle, in his most recent game, had 28 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in a 140-126 loss to the Pacers.

In this piece we'll break down Randle's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 23.6 27.1 Rebounds 9.5 9.6 9.5 Assists 4.5 4.8 3.7 PRA -- 38 40.3 PR -- 33.2 36.6 3PM 1.5 1.4 0.8



Julius Randle Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, Randle has made 8.5 field goals per game, which accounts for 20.4% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.4 threes per game, or 10.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Randle's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.1 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 21st in possessions per game with 101.2.

Allowing 107.4 points per game, the Timberwolves are the best squad in the NBA defensively.

Giving up 40.6 rebounds per game, the Timberwolves are the best team in the league.

The Timberwolves concede 24.5 assists per game, fourth-ranked in the league.

The Timberwolves are the third-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11 made 3-pointers per contest.

Julius Randle vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 34 21 14 1 1 0 0

