Monday's NBA schedule includes Julius Randle's New York Knicks (17-15) hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-7) at Madison Square Garden. The opening tip is at 3:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, and BSN

NBA TV, MSG, and BSN Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Julius Randle vs. Anthony Edwards Fantasy Comparison

Stat Julius Randle Anthony Edwards Total Fantasy Pts 1298.9 1147.7 Fantasy Pts Per Game 40.6 41 Fantasy Rank 19 22

Buy Edwards and Randle gear on Fanatics!

Julius Randle vs. Anthony Edwards Insights

Julius Randle & the Knicks

Randle gets the Knicks 23.6 points, 9.6 boards and 4.8 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Knicks' +46 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.3 points per game (15th in NBA) while giving up 113.9 per contest (14th in league).

The 45.0 rebounds per game New York accumulates rank sixth in the league, 4.0 more than the 41.0 its opponents grab.

The Knicks connect on 12.9 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), while their opponents have made 13.6 on average.

New York and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Knicks commit 12.4 per game (seventh in league) and force 13.0 (17th in NBA).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Anthony Edwards & the Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards is averaging 26 points, 5.2 assists and 5.4 boards per contest.

The Timberwolves have a +182 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.9 points per game. They're putting up 113.3 points per game to rank 20th in the league and are giving up 107.4 per outing to rank first in the NBA.

Minnesota is 11th in the NBA at 44.4 rebounds per game. That's 3.8 more than the 40.6 its opponents average.

The Timberwolves connect on 1.1 more threes per contest than the opposition, 12.1 (21st in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.0.

Minnesota has committed 1.3 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 14.7 (27th in NBA play) while forcing 13.4 (13th in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Julius Randle vs. Anthony Edwards Advanced Stats

Stat Julius Randle Anthony Edwards Plus/Minus Per Game 2.1 7.5 Usage Percentage 29.1% 32.8% True Shooting Pct 56% 57.6% Total Rebound Pct 15% 8.9% Assist Pct 21.6% 25.2%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.