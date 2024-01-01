Knicks vs. Timberwolves: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 1
On Monday, January 1, 2024 at Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks (17-15) will be looking to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-7). It airs at 3:00 PM ET on NBA TV, MSG, and BSN.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Knicks vs. Timberwolves matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Knicks vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, MSG, and BSN
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Knicks vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|Knicks Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Timberwolves (-1.5)
|223.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Timberwolves (-1.5)
|223.5
|-118
|+100
Knicks vs Timberwolves Additional Info
|Timberwolves vs Knicks Injury Report
|Timberwolves vs Knicks Players to Watch
|Timberwolves vs Knicks Prediction
Knicks vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends
- The Timberwolves have a +182 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.9 points per game. They're putting up 113.3 points per game to rank 20th in the league and are giving up 107.4 per outing to rank first in the NBA.
- The Knicks put up 115.3 points per game (15th in league) while allowing 113.9 per contest (14th in NBA). They have a +46 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.4 points per game.
- These two teams score 228.6 points per game combined, 5.1 more than this game's point total.
- These teams together give up 221.3 points per game, 2.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Minnesota is 16-15-0 ATS this season.
- New York has put together a 16-16-0 ATS record so far this season.
Knicks and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Knicks
|+5000
|+2200
|-
|Timberwolves
|+1800
|+900
|-
