On Monday, January 1, 2024 at Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks (17-15) will be looking to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-7). It airs at 3:00 PM ET on NBA TV, MSG, and BSN.

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, MSG, and BSN

NBA TV, MSG, and BSN Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have a +182 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.9 points per game. They're putting up 113.3 points per game to rank 20th in the league and are giving up 107.4 per outing to rank first in the NBA.

The Knicks put up 115.3 points per game (15th in league) while allowing 113.9 per contest (14th in NBA). They have a +46 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.4 points per game.

These two teams score 228.6 points per game combined, 5.1 more than this game's point total.

These teams together give up 221.3 points per game, 2.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Minnesota is 16-15-0 ATS this season.

New York has put together a 16-16-0 ATS record so far this season.

Knicks and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +5000 +2200 - Timberwolves +1800 +900 -

