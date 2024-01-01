Knicks vs. Timberwolves January 1 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (19-5), on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Madison Square Garden, take on the New York Knicks (14-11). The game starts at 3:00 PM ET on NBA TV, MSG, and BSN.
Knicks vs. Timberwolves Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 1
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, MSG, BSN
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle puts up 22.4 points, 9.4 boards and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 46% from the floor and 30.3% from downtown with 1.6 made treys per game.
- Jalen Brunson averages 25.5 points, 3.9 boards and 5.9 assists per contest, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 45.8% from beyond the arc (eighth in NBA) with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- RJ Barrett averages 19.1 points, 2.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.
- Immanuel Quickley posts 14.6 points, 3 boards and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.
- Josh Hart posts 7.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 36.1% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns provides 22.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3 assists per game for the Timberwolves.
- Anthony Edwards is averaging 24.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He's sinking 44.7% of his shots from the field and 39.4% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per game.
- Rudy Gobert is averaging 12.7 points, 12 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He is draining 61.7% of his shots from the field (sixth in league).
- Mike Conley is putting up 11.3 points, 3 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He is sinking 45% of his shots from the field and 42.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.
- Naz Reid is averaging 13.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He is making 50.8% of his shots from the field and 40% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.
Knicks vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison
|Knicks
|Timberwolves
|114.5
|Points Avg.
|113.6
|111.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|105.8
|46.2%
|Field Goal %
|48.3%
|38.1%
|Three Point %
|38%
