The Minnesota Timberwolves (19-5), on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Madison Square Garden, take on the New York Knicks (14-11). The game starts at 3:00 PM ET on NBA TV, MSG, and BSN.

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, MSG, BSN

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle puts up 22.4 points, 9.4 boards and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 46% from the floor and 30.3% from downtown with 1.6 made treys per game.

Jalen Brunson averages 25.5 points, 3.9 boards and 5.9 assists per contest, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 45.8% from beyond the arc (eighth in NBA) with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

RJ Barrett averages 19.1 points, 2.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Immanuel Quickley posts 14.6 points, 3 boards and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Josh Hart posts 7.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 36.1% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns provides 22.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3 assists per game for the Timberwolves.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 24.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He's sinking 44.7% of his shots from the field and 39.4% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per game.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 12.7 points, 12 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He is draining 61.7% of his shots from the field (sixth in league).

Mike Conley is putting up 11.3 points, 3 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He is sinking 45% of his shots from the field and 42.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.

Naz Reid is averaging 13.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He is making 50.8% of his shots from the field and 40% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison

Knicks Timberwolves 114.5 Points Avg. 113.6 111.8 Points Allowed Avg. 105.8 46.2% Field Goal % 48.3% 38.1% Three Point % 38%

