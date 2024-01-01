The New York Knicks (17-15) are underdogs (+1.5) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-7) at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs on NBA TV, MSG, and BSN. The over/under in the matchup is set at 223.5.

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: NBA TV, MSG, and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -1.5 223.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 223.5 points in 19 of 32 games this season.

The average total for New York's games this season has been 229.3, 5.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New York has a 16-16-0 record against the spread this season.

The Knicks have been chosen as underdogs in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (31.2%) in those games.

This season, New York has won four of its 15 games, or 26.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Knicks vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 14 45.2% 113.3 228.6 107.4 221.3 223.2 Knicks 19 59.4% 115.3 228.6 113.9 221.3 225.9

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York has gone 4-6 in its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

Six of the Knicks' past 10 contests have hit the over.

Against the spread, New York has an identical winning percentage (.500) at home (6-6-0 record) and away (10-10-0).

The Knicks' 115.3 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 107.4 the Timberwolves give up.

New York has put together a 15-10 ATS record and a 16-9 overall record in games it scores more than 107.4 points.

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Knicks and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 16-16 6-10 18-14 Timberwolves 16-15 12-10 16-15

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Knicks Timberwolves 115.3 Points Scored (PG) 113.3 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 20 15-10 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-5 16-9 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 14-1 113.9 Points Allowed (PG) 107.4 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 11-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 15-8 12-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 22-1

