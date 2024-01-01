Knicks vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks (17-15) are underdogs (+1.5) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-7) at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs on NBA TV, MSG, and BSN. The over/under in the matchup is set at 223.5.
Knicks vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: NBA TV, MSG, and BSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-1.5
|223.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 223.5 points in 19 of 32 games this season.
- The average total for New York's games this season has been 229.3, 5.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- New York has a 16-16-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Knicks have been chosen as underdogs in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (31.2%) in those games.
- This season, New York has won four of its 15 games, or 26.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 50% chance of pulling out a win.
Knicks vs Timberwolves Additional Info
|Timberwolves vs Knicks Injury Report
|Timberwolves vs Knicks Players to Watch
|Timberwolves vs Knicks Prediction
|Timberwolves vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
Knicks vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|14
|45.2%
|113.3
|228.6
|107.4
|221.3
|223.2
|Knicks
|19
|59.4%
|115.3
|228.6
|113.9
|221.3
|225.9
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- New York has gone 4-6 in its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- Six of the Knicks' past 10 contests have hit the over.
- Against the spread, New York has an identical winning percentage (.500) at home (6-6-0 record) and away (10-10-0).
- The Knicks' 115.3 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 107.4 the Timberwolves give up.
- New York has put together a 15-10 ATS record and a 16-9 overall record in games it scores more than 107.4 points.
Knicks vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|16-16
|6-10
|18-14
|Timberwolves
|16-15
|12-10
|16-15
Knicks vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Knicks
|Timberwolves
|115.3
|113.3
|15
|20
|15-10
|10-5
|16-9
|14-1
|113.9
|107.4
|14
|1
|11-5
|15-8
|12-4
|22-1
