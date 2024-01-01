The New York Knicks (17-15) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-7) at Madison Square Garden on Monday, January 1 at 3:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Knicks lost 140-126 to the Pacers on Saturday. In the losing effort, Donte DiVincenzo led the Knicks with 38 points.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mitchell Robinson C Out For Season Ankle 6.2 10.3 0.7 Quentin Grimes SG Questionable Illness 6.1 1.4 1.1

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles)

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

TV: NBA TV, MSG, and BSN

