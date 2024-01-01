The New York Knicks (17-15) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-7) on January 1, 2024 at Madison Square Garden.

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: Bally Sports

Knicks vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

New York is 16-6 when it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank sixth.

The Knicks score 7.9 more points per game (115.3) than the Timberwolves give up to opponents (107.4).

When it scores more than 107.4 points, New York is 16-9.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Knicks are not as good offensively, scoring 115.1 points per game, compared to 115.5 away. But they are better defensively, conceding 109.3 points per game at home, compared to 116.7 away.

At home the Knicks are collecting 24.0 assists per game, 0.5 more than away (23.5).

Knicks Injuries