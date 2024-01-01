Top Player Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Timberwolves on January 1, 2024
Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the New York Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves meet at Madison Square Garden on Monday (tipping at 3:00 PM ET).
Knicks vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, MSG, and BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Knicks vs Timberwolves Additional Info
NBA Props Today: New York Knicks
Julius Randle Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -118)
|9.5 (Over: +102)
|4.5 (Over: +118)
|1.5 (Over: +102)
- Randle is averaging 23.6 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.9 less than Monday's over/under.
- He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 9.5).
- Randle's assist average -- 4.8 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (4.5).
- Randle, at 1.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Monday.
Jalen Brunson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -120)
|3.5 (Over: -115)
|6.5 (Over: -147)
|2.5 (Over: +120)
- The 26.5-point total set for Jalen Brunson on Monday is 0.6 more points than his per-game scoring average.
- His per-game rebound average of four is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (3.5).
- Brunson's year-long assist average -- six per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).
- Brunson has averaged 2.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (Over: -106)
|4.5 (Over: -143)
|5.5 (Over: +104)
|2.5 (Over: -125)
- The 29.5 points prop bet over/under set for Edwards on Monday is 3.5 more than his scoring average on the season (26).
- His per-game rebound average of 5.4 is 0.9 more than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (4.5).
- Edwards has averaged 5.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Edwards' 2.5 made three-pointers per game is equal to his over/under on Monday.
Karl-Anthony Towns Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -120)
|3.5 (Over: -115)
|6.5 (Over: -147)
|2.5 (Over: +120)
- Monday's over/under for Karl-Anthony Towns is 19.5. That is 1.6 less than his season average.
- His per-game rebounding average of 9.3 is 0.8 higher than his prop bet on Monday (8.5).
- Towns' assists average -- 2.9 -- is 0.4 higher than Monday's over/under (2.5).
- He has hit 1.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).
