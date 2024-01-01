Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the New York Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves meet at Madison Square Garden on Monday (tipping at 3:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, MSG, and BSN

NBA TV, MSG, and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -118) 9.5 (Over: +102) 4.5 (Over: +118) 1.5 (Over: +102)

Randle is averaging 23.6 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.9 less than Monday's over/under.

He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 9.5).

Randle's assist average -- 4.8 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (4.5).

Randle, at 1.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Monday.

Get Randle gear at Fanatics!

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +120)

The 26.5-point total set for Jalen Brunson on Monday is 0.6 more points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of four is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (3.5).

Brunson's year-long assist average -- six per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).

Brunson has averaged 2.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -143) 5.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -125)

The 29.5 points prop bet over/under set for Edwards on Monday is 3.5 more than his scoring average on the season (26).

His per-game rebound average of 5.4 is 0.9 more than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (4.5).

Edwards has averaged 5.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).

Edwards' 2.5 made three-pointers per game is equal to his over/under on Monday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +120)

Monday's over/under for Karl-Anthony Towns is 19.5. That is 1.6 less than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 9.3 is 0.8 higher than his prop bet on Monday (8.5).

Towns' assists average -- 2.9 -- is 0.4 higher than Monday's over/under (2.5).

He has hit 1.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.