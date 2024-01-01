Jalen Brunson and Anthony Edwards are two players to watch when the New York Knicks (17-15) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-7) meet at Madison Square Garden on Monday. Tip-off is set for 3:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, MSG, BSN

NBA TV, MSG, BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks' Last Game

The Knicks lost their most recent game to the Pacers, 140-126, on Saturday. Donte DiVincenzo was their leading scorer with 38 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donte DiVincenzo 38 6 2 4 1 7 Jalen Brunson 28 1 6 0 1 4 Julius Randle 28 12 4 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Knicks vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle averages 23.6 points, 9.6 boards and 4.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Brunson posts 25.9 points, 4 boards and 6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

OG Anunoby's numbers for the season are 15.1 points, 2.6 assists and 3.9 boards per game.

Josh Hart posts 7.5 points, 5.9 boards and 2.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 6.1 points, 6.8 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 58.3% from the floor.

Watch Randle, Edwards and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 28.6 5 6.8 1.2 0.5 2.4 Julius Randle 27.1 9.5 3.7 0.3 0.3 0.8 Isaiah Hartenstein 7.3 9.3 2.5 1.1 1.4 0 Donte DiVincenzo 14.6 3 1.7 1.8 0.3 3.3 Josh Hart 5.3 5.5 2.4 0.7 0.1 0.4

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.