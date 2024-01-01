Julius Randle, Top Knicks Players to Watch vs. the Timberwolves - January 1
Jalen Brunson and Anthony Edwards are two players to watch when the New York Knicks (17-15) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-7) meet at Madison Square Garden on Monday. Tip-off is set for 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Monday, January 1
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, MSG, BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Knicks' Last Game
The Knicks lost their most recent game to the Pacers, 140-126, on Saturday. Donte DiVincenzo was their leading scorer with 38 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Donte DiVincenzo
|38
|6
|2
|4
|1
|7
|Jalen Brunson
|28
|1
|6
|0
|1
|4
|Julius Randle
|28
|12
|4
|0
|0
|1
Knicks vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle averages 23.6 points, 9.6 boards and 4.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Brunson posts 25.9 points, 4 boards and 6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- OG Anunoby's numbers for the season are 15.1 points, 2.6 assists and 3.9 boards per game.
- Josh Hart posts 7.5 points, 5.9 boards and 2.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Isaiah Hartenstein averages 6.1 points, 6.8 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 58.3% from the floor.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Brunson
|28.6
|5
|6.8
|1.2
|0.5
|2.4
|Julius Randle
|27.1
|9.5
|3.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0.8
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|7.3
|9.3
|2.5
|1.1
|1.4
|0
|Donte DiVincenzo
|14.6
|3
|1.7
|1.8
|0.3
|3.3
|Josh Hart
|5.3
|5.5
|2.4
|0.7
|0.1
|0.4
