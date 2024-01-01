The New York Knicks (17-15) are 1.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-7) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Madison Square Garden. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET on NBA TV, MSG, and BSN.

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, MSG, and BSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 113 - Knicks 112

Knicks vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 1.5)

Knicks (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-1.0)

Timberwolves (-1.0) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



Over (222.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.9

The Timberwolves' .516 ATS win percentage (16-15-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Knicks' .500 mark (16-16-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 1.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Minnesota is 12-10 against the spread compared to the 6-10 ATS record New York racks up as a 1.5-point underdog.

When it comes to topping the total in 2023-24, New York and its opponents do it more often (56.2% of the time) than Minnesota and its opponents (51.6%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Timberwolves are 20-2, while the Knicks are 5-11 as moneyline underdogs.

Knicks Performance Insights

With 115.3 points scored per game and 113.9 points conceded, the Knicks are 15th in the NBA offensively and 14th on defense.

New York is sixth in the league in rebounds per game (45) and third-best in rebounds conceded (41).

The Knicks are third-worst in the league in assists (23.7 per game) in 2023-24.

In 2023-24, New York is seventh in the league in turnovers committed (12.4 per game) and 17th in turnovers forced (13).

The Knicks are 10th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.9 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage (37.5%).

