A-10 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Five games on Tuesday's college basketball schedule feature a A-10 team, including the matchup between the George Mason Patriots and the Rhode Island Rams.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
A-10 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Dayton Flyers at UMass Minutewomen
|5:00 PM ET, Tuesday, January 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Dayton Flyers at UMass Minutewomen
|5:00 PM ET, Tuesday, January 2
|NESN Plus
|Dayton Flyers at UMass Minutewomen
|5:00 PM ET, Tuesday, January 2
|Fubo Sports US
|George Mason Patriots at Rhode Island Rams
|6:00 PM ET, Tuesday, January 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Davidson Wildcats at La Salle Explorers
|6:30 PM ET, Tuesday, January 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow A-10 games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.