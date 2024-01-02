Tuesday's game between the Harvard Crimson (8-4) and Albany (NY) Great Danes (8-6) going head to head at Lavietes Pavilion has a projected final score of 78-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Harvard, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on January 2.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Albany (NY) vs. Harvard Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Lavietes Pavilion

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Albany (NY) vs. Harvard Score Prediction

Prediction: Harvard 78, Albany (NY) 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Albany (NY) vs. Harvard

Computer Predicted Spread: Harvard (-7.9)

Harvard (-7.9) Computer Predicted Total: 148.2

Harvard has a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season compared to Albany (NY), who is 6-4-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Crimson are 7-4-0 and the Great Danes are 6-4-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Albany (NY) Performance Insights

The Great Danes have a +41 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.9 points per game. They're putting up 77.4 points per game, 126th in college basketball, and are giving up 74.5 per outing to rank 267th in college basketball.

Albany (NY) ranks 121st in the country at 38.1 rebounds per game. That's 2.6 more than the 35.5 its opponents average.

Albany (NY) knocks down 7.3 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball), 2.4 more than its opponents. It shoots 33% from beyond the arc (209th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 27.5%.

Albany (NY) has committed 13.9 turnovers per game (325th in college basketball) while forcing 12.9 (119th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.