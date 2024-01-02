The Albany (NY) Great Danes (8-6) face the Harvard Crimson (8-4) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Lavietes Pavilion. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Harvard vs. Albany (NY) matchup in this article.

Albany (NY) vs. Harvard Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Albany (NY) vs. Harvard Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Harvard Moneyline Albany (NY) Moneyline

Albany (NY) vs. Harvard Betting Trends

Albany (NY) has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

When playing as at least 3-point underdogs this season, the Great Danes have an ATS record of 3-4.

Harvard has put together a 4-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, seven out of the Crimson's 11 games have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.