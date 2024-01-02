Albany (NY) vs. Harvard: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 2
The Albany (NY) Great Danes (8-6) face the Harvard Crimson (8-4) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Lavietes Pavilion. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Albany (NY) vs. Harvard Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Albany (NY) vs. Harvard Odds, Spread, Over/Under
|Favorite
|Total
|Harvard Moneyline
|Albany (NY) Moneyline
Albany (NY) vs. Harvard Betting Trends
- Albany (NY) has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- When playing as at least 3-point underdogs this season, the Great Danes have an ATS record of 3-4.
- Harvard has put together a 4-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, seven out of the Crimson's 11 games have hit the over.
