The Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-5) will meet the Harvard Crimson (7-3) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Lavietes Pavilion. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Albany (NY) vs. Harvard Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Albany (NY) Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Albany (NY) Players to Watch

Sebastian Thomas: 16.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Amar'e Marshall: 14.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jonathan Beagle: 12.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Tyler Bertram: 9.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Marcus Jackson: 5.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Harvard Players to Watch

Malik Mack: 20.1 PTS, 4 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.1 PTS, 4 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Chisom Okpara: 16.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

16.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK Chandler Pigge: 9.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK Justice Ajogbor: 8.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.9 BLK

8.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.9 BLK Louis Lesmond: 9.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Albany (NY) vs. Harvard Stat Comparison

Harvard Rank Harvard AVG Albany (NY) AVG Albany (NY) Rank 198th 74.4 Points Scored 77.1 134th 166th 70.3 Points Allowed 73.8 254th 201st 36.3 Rebounds 37.8 137th 311th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 9.6 147th 94th 8.4 3pt Made 7.5 178th 155th 14 Assists 13.5 185th 92nd 10.8 Turnovers 12.8 259th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.