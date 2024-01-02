Bronx County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Bronx County, New York today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bronx County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverdale/Kingsbridge Academy at Bronx Academy of Letters
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Bronx, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.