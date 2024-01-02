Tuesday's contest that pits the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-7, 0-0 MAC) against the Buffalo Bulls (1-11, 0-0 MAC) at McGuirk Arena has a projected final score of 74-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Central Michigan, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM on January 2.

The game has no line set.

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Venue: McGuirk Arena

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Central Michigan 74, Buffalo 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Buffalo vs. Central Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Central Michigan (-4.6)

Central Michigan (-4.6) Computer Predicted Total: 142.6

Central Michigan has a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season compared to Buffalo, who is 4-6-0 ATS. The Chippewas have a 6-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bulls have a record of 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Buffalo Performance Insights

The Bulls' -153 scoring differential (being outscored by 12.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.3 points per game (324th in college basketball) while giving up 80 per contest (344th in college basketball).

Buffalo pulls down 36.8 rebounds per game (170th in college basketball) while conceding 35.4 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.4 boards per game.

Buffalo hits 6.3 three-pointers per game (287th in college basketball), 1.9 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 25.3% from beyond the arc (360th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 36.2%.

Buffalo has committed 4.7 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 15.4 (356th in college basketball) while forcing 10.7 (295th in college basketball).

