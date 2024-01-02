The Buffalo Bulls (1-11, 0-0 MAC) will hope to break a four-game road losing streak when visiting the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-7, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at McGuirk Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Central Michigan vs. Buffalo matchup.

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Central Michigan Moneyline Buffalo Moneyline

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends

Buffalo has covered four times in 11 matchups with a spread this year.

The Bulls have an ATS record of 4-4 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year.

Central Michigan is 4-7-0 ATS this season.

Chippewas games have gone over the point total five out of 11 times this season.

