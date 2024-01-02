Tuesday's MAC schedule includes the Central Michigan Chippewas (4-6, 0-0 MAC) meeting the Buffalo Bulls (1-9, 0-0 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan Game Information

Buffalo Players to Watch

Sy Chatman: 16.3 PTS, 7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.8 BLK

16.3 PTS, 7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.8 BLK Jonnivius Smith: 9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK

9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK Anquan Boldin Jr.: 8.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Shawn Fulcher: 8.6 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Kanye Jones: 8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Central Michigan Players to Watch

Anthony Pritchard: 13.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Brian Taylor: 12 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

12 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK Cayden Vasko: 6.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Derrick Butler: 9.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Markus Harding: 10 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan Stat Comparison

Central Michigan Rank Central Michigan AVG Buffalo AVG Buffalo Rank 316th 67.5 Points Scored 67.8 311th 317th 77.7 Points Allowed 81.9 352nd 337th 32.1 Rebounds 37.3 157th 188th 9.1 Off. Rebounds 10.2 100th 291st 6.2 3pt Made 6.2 291st 333rd 10.7 Assists 11.8 295th 290th 13.2 Turnovers 16.3 361st

