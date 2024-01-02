The Central Michigan Chippewas (5-7, 0-0 MAC) are favored (by 3.5 points) to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Buffalo Bulls (1-11, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The point total in the matchup is set at 142.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Venue: McGuirk Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Central Michigan -3.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Buffalo has played five games this season that finished with a point total above 142.5 points.

Buffalo has a 147.3-point average over/under in its contests this season, 4.8 more points than this game's total.

Buffalo has a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Buffalo sports a 4-6-0 ATS record this season compared to the 4-7-0 mark from Central Michigan.

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Central Michigan 4 36.4% 65.4 132.7 76.1 156.1 141.6 Buffalo 5 50% 67.3 132.7 80.0 156.1 146.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Buffalo Insights & Trends

The Chippewas beat the spread six times in 18 MAC games last season.

The Bulls' 67.3 points per game are 8.8 fewer points than the 76.1 the Chippewas give up.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Central Michigan 4-7-0 3-0 6-5-0 Buffalo 4-6-0 4-4 3-7-0

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Central Michigan Buffalo 6-8 Home Record 11-4 3-12 Away Record 3-9 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.2 61.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.6 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.