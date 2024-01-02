The Brooklyn Nets, with Cameron Johnson, face the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Johnson totaled 13 points and six rebounds in his previous game, which ended in a 124-108 loss versus the Thunder.

In this article we will break down Johnson's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Cameron Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.9 15.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.9 3.7 Assists -- 2.4 2.0 PRA -- 22.2 21 PR -- 19.8 19 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.7



Cameron Johnson Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, he's put up 9.5% of the Nets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.5 per contest.

Johnson is averaging 6.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Johnson's Nets average 101.3 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Pelicans have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 102 possessions per contest.

The Pelicans give up 113 points per contest, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

The Pelicans are the 17th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 43.5 rebounds per contest.

The Pelicans are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 26.9 assists per contest.

Giving up 13.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Pelicans are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Cameron Johnson vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2022 27 16 2 3 2 0 2

