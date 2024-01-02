Tuesday's contest that pits the No. 17 Baylor Bears (10-2) versus the Cornell Big Red (10-2) at Foster Pavilion should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 85-72 in favor of Baylor, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on January 2.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Cornell vs. Baylor Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Cornell vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 85, Cornell 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Cornell vs. Baylor

Computer Predicted Spread: Baylor (-12.8)

Baylor (-12.8) Computer Predicted Total: 157.3

Baylor has compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Cornell is 4-5-0. A total of seven out of the Bears' games this season have hit the over, and six of the Big Red's games have gone over.

Cornell Performance Insights

The Big Red have a +96 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.0 points per game. They're putting up 84.7 points per game, 21st in college basketball, and are giving up 76.7 per outing to rank 302nd in college basketball.

The 36.5 rebounds per game Cornell accumulates rank 189th in the nation, 1.1 more than the 35.4 its opponents pull down.

Cornell makes 9.4 three-pointers per game (46th in college basketball) at a 33.6% rate (178th in college basketball), compared to the 8.8 its opponents make, shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc.

Cornell forces 13.5 turnovers per game (75th in college basketball) while committing 14.5 (341st in college basketball).

