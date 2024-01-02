The Baylor Bears (10-2) will be looking to extend an eight-game home winning run when squaring off against the Cornell Big Red (10-2) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Foster Pavilion. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cornell vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cornell vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Cornell vs. Baylor Betting Trends

Cornell has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Baylor has compiled a 7-4-1 ATS record so far this year.

Bears games have hit the over eight out of 12 times this season.

