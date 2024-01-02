The No. 17 Baylor Bears (10-2) are heavy favorites (-15.5) as they look to build on an eight-game home winning streak when they take on the Cornell Big Red (10-2) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Foster Pavilion. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is 166.5 for the matchup.

Cornell vs. Baylor Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Waco, Texas

Venue: Foster Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Baylor -15.5 166.5

Big Red Betting Records & Stats

Cornell's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 166.5 points in three of nine outings.

Cornell's games this season have had an average of 161.3 points, 5.2 fewer points than this game's total.

Cornell's ATS record is 4-5-0 this season.

Baylor (6-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 60% of the time, 15.6% more often than Cornell (4-5-0) this season.

Cornell vs. Baylor Over/Under Stats

Games Over 166.5 % of Games Over 166.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Baylor 3 30% 88.4 173.1 68.5 145.2 148.4 Cornell 3 33.3% 84.7 173.1 76.7 145.2 154.6

Additional Cornell Insights & Trends

The Big Red's 84.7 points per game are 16.2 more points than the 68.5 the Bears give up to opponents.

Cornell is 4-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when it scores more than 68.5 points.

Cornell vs. Baylor Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Baylor 6-4-0 4-2 7-3-0 Cornell 4-5-0 0-0 6-3-0

Cornell vs. Baylor Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Baylor Cornell 14-3 Home Record 11-2 5-5 Away Record 6-8 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.5 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.6 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

