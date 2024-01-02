Cornell vs. Baylor: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 2
The No. 17 Baylor Bears (10-2) are heavy favorites (-15.5) as they look to build on an eight-game home winning streak when they take on the Cornell Big Red (10-2) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Foster Pavilion. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is 166.5 for the matchup.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Cornell vs. Baylor Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Waco, Texas
- Venue: Foster Pavilion
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Baylor
|-15.5
|166.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Big Red Betting Records & Stats
- Cornell's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 166.5 points in three of nine outings.
- Cornell's games this season have had an average of 161.3 points, 5.2 fewer points than this game's total.
- Cornell's ATS record is 4-5-0 this season.
- Baylor (6-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 60% of the time, 15.6% more often than Cornell (4-5-0) this season.
Cornell vs. Baylor Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 166.5
|% of Games Over 166.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Baylor
|3
|30%
|88.4
|173.1
|68.5
|145.2
|148.4
|Cornell
|3
|33.3%
|84.7
|173.1
|76.7
|145.2
|154.6
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Cornell Insights & Trends
- The Big Red's 84.7 points per game are 16.2 more points than the 68.5 the Bears give up to opponents.
- Cornell is 4-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when it scores more than 68.5 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Cornell vs. Baylor Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Baylor
|6-4-0
|4-2
|7-3-0
|Cornell
|4-5-0
|0-0
|6-3-0
Cornell vs. Baylor Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Baylor
|Cornell
|14-3
|Home Record
|11-2
|5-5
|Away Record
|6-8
|10-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-4-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|82.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|84.5
|71.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|80.6
|8-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-4-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.