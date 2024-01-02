Jefferson County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Jefferson County, New York today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carthage Senior High School at South Jefferson Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Adams, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lyme Central School at South Lewis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Turin, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Thousand Islands High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Clayton, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
