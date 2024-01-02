Mikal Bridges and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets will be taking on the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 124-108 loss against the Thunder, Bridges totaled 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

In this article, we look at Bridges' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.1 16.6 Rebounds 4.5 5.3 4.0 Assists 3.5 3.8 3.5 PRA -- 30.2 24.1 PR -- 26.4 20.6 3PM 2.5 2.0 1.5



Mikal Bridges Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, he's put up 17.8% of the Nets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.4 per contest.

He's attempted 5.6 threes per game, or 15.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Bridges' Nets average 101.3 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Pelicans have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 102.0 possessions per contest.

The Pelicans concede 113.0 points per game, 12th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Pelicans have allowed 43.5 rebounds per contest, which puts them 17th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Pelicans are ranked 18th in the league, giving up 26.9 per game.

Giving up 13.2 made 3-pointers per contest, the Pelicans are the 17th-ranked team in the league.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2022 37 15 3 2 3 0 3 12/11/2022 45 27 5 3 5 0 2 12/9/2022 35 11 5 3 3 0 2 10/28/2022 31 27 2 4 3 3 1

