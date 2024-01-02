At Smoothie King Center, the New Orleans Pelicans (19-14) and Mikal Bridges' Brooklyn Nets (15-18) face off on Tuesday, January 2, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Nets vs. Pelicans Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNO and YES

BSNO and YES Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Mikal Bridges vs. Brandon Ingram Fantasy Comparison

Stat Mikal Bridges Brandon Ingram Total Fantasy Pts 1105.5 1098.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 33.5 37.9 Fantasy Rank 27 45

Buy Ingram and Bridges gear on Fanatics!

Mikal Bridges vs. Brandon Ingram Insights

Mikal Bridges & the Nets

Bridges' averages for the season are 21.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists, making 45.7% of his shots from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per game.

The Nets put up 115.6 points per game (13th in league) while allowing 116.4 per outing (20th in NBA). They have a -25 scoring differential.

The 46.8 rebounds per game Brooklyn accumulates rank third in the NBA, 2.5 more than the 44.3 its opponents pull down.

The Nets knock down 13.8 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 14. They shoot 37.5% from deep, and their opponents shoot 38.1%.

Brooklyn has committed 11.9 turnovers per game (sixth in NBA) while forcing 11.1 (30th in league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Brandon Ingram & the Pelicans

Brandon Ingram averages 23.8 points, 4.8 boards and 5.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Pelicans have a +99 scoring differential, topping opponents by three points per game. They're putting up 116 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are allowing 113 per contest to rank 12th in the NBA.

New Orleans records 44.2 rebounds per game (11th in the league) compared to the 43.5 of its opponents.

The Pelicans make 1.8 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 11.4 (26th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.2.

New Orleans forces 13.9 turnovers per game (seventh in the league) while committing 13 (15th in NBA play).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mikal Bridges vs. Brandon Ingram Advanced Stats

Stat Mikal Bridges Brandon Ingram Plus/Minus Per Game -0.5 3.6 Usage Percentage 26.0% 28.7% True Shooting Pct 56.8% 59.3% Total Rebound Pct 8.2% 7.9% Assist Pct 16.7% 25.1%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.