At Smoothie King Center on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, the Brooklyn Nets (15-18) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the New Orleans Pelicans (19-14) at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on BSNO and YES.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nets vs. Pelicans matchup.

Nets vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and YES

BSNO and YES Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Nets vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Nets vs Pelicans Additional Info

Nets vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans have a +99 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.0 points per game. They're putting up 116.0 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are giving up 113.0 per outing to rank 12th in the NBA.

The Nets put up 115.6 points per game (13th in league) while giving up 116.4 per contest (20th in NBA). They have a -25 scoring differential.

These teams score 231.6 points per game between them, 1.1 more than this game's point total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to score 229.4 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

New Orleans has covered 18 times in 33 chances against the spread this season.

Brooklyn has covered 18 times in 33 matchups with a spread this year.

Nets and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +30000 +15000 - Pelicans +6600 +3500 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.