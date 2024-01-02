Nets vs. Pelicans January 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
The Brooklyn Nets (13-13), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Smoothie King Center, take on the New Orleans Pelicans (16-12). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and YES.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Nets vs. Pelicans Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSNO, YES
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Nets Games
- December 22 at home vs the Nuggets
- December 29 at the Wizards
- December 26 at the Pistons
- December 27 at home vs the Bucks
- December 20 at home vs the Knicks
Nets Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Mikal Bridges gives the Nets 21.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Nets are receiving 15 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7 assists per game from Spencer Dinwiddie this season.
- The Nets are getting 24.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Cameron Thomas this year.
- Royce O'Neale gives the Nets 7.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while averaging 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Nicolas Claxton is averaging 12.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He is draining 64.7% of his shots from the floor.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Jonas Valanciunas posts 15.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.
- Brandon Ingram posts 24.1 points, 4.8 boards and 5.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Zion Williamson posts 22.5 points, 6 boards and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 57.4% from the field.
- Herbert Jones posts 11.2 points, 4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (sixth in league) and 1.1 blocks.
- CJ McCollum puts up 21.2 points, 3.9 boards and 5.4 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nets vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison
|Pelicans
|Nets
|115.9
|Points Avg.
|116.1
|113.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|115.1
|48%
|Field Goal %
|46.9%
|36.7%
|Three Point %
|38.7%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.