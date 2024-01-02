The Brooklyn Nets (13-13), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Smoothie King Center, take on the New Orleans Pelicans (16-12). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and YES.

Nets vs. Pelicans Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSNO, YES

Nets Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Mikal Bridges gives the Nets 21.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Nets are receiving 15 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7 assists per game from Spencer Dinwiddie this season.

The Nets are getting 24.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Cameron Thomas this year.

Royce O'Neale gives the Nets 7.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while averaging 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Nicolas Claxton is averaging 12.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He is draining 64.7% of his shots from the floor.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Jonas Valanciunas posts 15.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Brandon Ingram posts 24.1 points, 4.8 boards and 5.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Zion Williamson posts 22.5 points, 6 boards and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 57.4% from the field.

Herbert Jones posts 11.2 points, 4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (sixth in league) and 1.1 blocks.

CJ McCollum puts up 21.2 points, 3.9 boards and 5.4 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Nets vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison

Pelicans Nets 115.9 Points Avg. 116.1 113.9 Points Allowed Avg. 115.1 48% Field Goal % 46.9% 36.7% Three Point % 38.7%

