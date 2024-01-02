Nets vs. Pelicans: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Brooklyn Nets (15-18) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (19-14) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Smoothie King Center as 6.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and YES. The matchup's over/under is set at 230.5.
Nets vs. Pelicans Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and YES
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-6.5
|230.5
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- Brooklyn and its opponents have combined to score more than 230.5 points in 14 of 33 games this season.
- The average over/under for Brooklyn's contests this season is 232, 1.5 more points than this game's total.
- Brooklyn is 18-15-0 against the spread this year.
- The Nets have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win five times (25%) in those contests.
- This season, Brooklyn has won one of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Brooklyn has a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.
Nets vs Pelicans Additional Info
Nets vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|13
|39.4%
|116
|231.6
|113
|229.4
|229.2
|Nets
|14
|42.4%
|115.6
|231.6
|116.4
|229.4
|229.4
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- Over its last 10 games, Brooklyn has one win against the spread, and is 2-8 overall.
- In their past 10 games, the Nets have gone over the total five times.
- This year, Brooklyn is 11-6-0 at home against the spread (.647 winning percentage). On the road, it is 7-9-0 ATS (.438).
- The Nets average just 2.6 more points per game (115.6) than the Pelicans allow their opponents to score (113).
- Brooklyn has put together a 12-8 ATS record and a 10-10 overall record in games it scores more than 113 points.
Nets vs. Pelicans Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nets
|18-15
|1-5
|17-16
|Pelicans
|18-15
|4-5
|16-17
Nets vs. Pelicans Point Insights
|Nets
|Pelicans
|115.6
|116
|13
|12
|12-8
|13-2
|10-10
|12-3
|116.4
|113
|20
|12
|14-2
|14-7
|14-2
|16-5
