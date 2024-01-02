The Brooklyn Nets (15-18) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (19-14) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Smoothie King Center as 6.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and YES. The matchup's over/under is set at 230.5.

Nets vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -6.5 230.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn and its opponents have combined to score more than 230.5 points in 14 of 33 games this season.

The average over/under for Brooklyn's contests this season is 232, 1.5 more points than this game's total.

Brooklyn is 18-15-0 against the spread this year.

The Nets have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win five times (25%) in those contests.

This season, Brooklyn has won one of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Brooklyn has a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Nets vs Pelicans Additional Info

Nets vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 13 39.4% 116 231.6 113 229.4 229.2 Nets 14 42.4% 115.6 231.6 116.4 229.4 229.4

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

Over its last 10 games, Brooklyn has one win against the spread, and is 2-8 overall.

In their past 10 games, the Nets have gone over the total five times.

This year, Brooklyn is 11-6-0 at home against the spread (.647 winning percentage). On the road, it is 7-9-0 ATS (.438).

The Nets average just 2.6 more points per game (115.6) than the Pelicans allow their opponents to score (113).

Brooklyn has put together a 12-8 ATS record and a 10-10 overall record in games it scores more than 113 points.

Nets vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Nets and Pelicans Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nets 18-15 1-5 17-16 Pelicans 18-15 4-5 16-17

Nets vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Nets Pelicans 115.6 Points Scored (PG) 116 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 12-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 13-2 10-10 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 12-3 116.4 Points Allowed (PG) 113 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 14-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 14-7 14-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 16-5

